Innovations in Action

The New Era of Customer Engagement
Korry Stagnito June 1, 2022

A guide on how to approach email, SMS, and mobile app marketing in new ways

The Order & Delivery Report 2022
Korry Stagnito May 31, 2022

This report examines trends across the digital ordering landscape and demonstrates how the restaurant and c-store landscapes have irrevocably changed in the wake of COVID-19

6 Ways Grocers Can Beat the Labor Shortage in 2022
Korry Stagnito May 26, 2022

Learn these well-planned (and executed) omnichannel strategies to attract and retain the customer of tomorrow

Video: Will Responding to Online Reviews Affect Your Reputation?
Korry Stagnito May 26, 2022

Find out if you should be responding and how it will impact your multi-location business

The Retailer’s Guide to Compliance
Collins Mony May 24, 2022

How modern multichannel sellers can scale while seamlessly managing sales tax

QR Codes in Hotel Industry
Collins Mony May 23, 2022

Discover how applications for contactless menus, touchless access to rooms, and check-outs are a sure-shot way of keeping premises safe and increasing customer engagement

Webcasts & Podcasts

Direct-to-Avatar (D2A): Retailers, Are You Ready for It?
Collins Mony May 18, 2022
Why DOM and OMS Are Keys to Omnichannel Fulfillment
Collins Mony May 17, 2022
2022 Digital Shelf Benchmark: How Top Brands Claim an Unfair Share of Retail Sales
Collins Mony May 16, 2022
Video Interview with Opps Services Manager at Checkers and Rally’s
Collins Mony May 13, 2022

