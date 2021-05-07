AmEx Provides $40 Million to ‘Vitally Important’ Loan Program

iStock/Jonathan Erasmus

Here’s a story to make your blood boil: The female and minority owner of a wholesale clothing business borrowed $70,000 from three “alternative” lenders. Before long, her payments on those loans exceeded $42,000 per month — while her business netted only $7,000 per month. Stuck in this unsustainable situation, she eventually had to close the business as debts mounted.

No one should have to resort to paying crippling interest rates to support their business, and Accion Opportunity Fund, which supplied this troubling anecdote, is working with American Express to see that more minority business owners have access to fair and affordable loans.

The two organizations this week started issuing loans and other resources to underfunded small business owners. The program will help accelerate small business growth, with the goal of building a more equitable financial system. American Express will provide $40 million to Accion Opportunity Fund, the largest investment the nonprofit has received since its founding, helping to enable an expanded loan program.

“Investing responsibly in the nation’s small businesses is essential to building a more equitable society,” said Luz Urrutia, Accion Opportunity Fund CEO. “This program combines access to capital and expert advising to support small businesses that are in a strong position to rebuild and grow in 2021 and beyond. We’re looking to lift up those who have been overlooked and underfunded for far too long. Together with American Express we’re working to accelerate progress towards an inclusive financial system.”

Loans offered through Opportunity Fund, the lending arm of Accion Opportunity Fund, range from $5,000 to $100,000 with terms of 12, 24, 36 or 60 months. Interest rates range from 5.99% to 25.99% with no prepayment penalties. By contrast, in an earlier study, Accion found that the average alternative loan from a “cash advance”-type organization carried an annual percentage rate of 94%, with one loan reaching nearly 360%.

“This new program is valuable and vitally important for Black-owned small businesses as they look to the future,” said Ron Busby Sr., president and CEO of U.S. Black Chambers Inc. “Equitable, adequate and intentional investing in Black entrepreneurs will help our nation recover faster, become stronger and grow individual businesses to ultimately close generational wealth gaps.”

You can apply for the loan here.