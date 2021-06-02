Here’s How Chipotle Is Celebrating Pride Month

Chipotle Mexican Grill says it will celebrate drag culture and support affiliated LGBTQIA+ organizations throughout June in honor of Pride Month. The Newport, Calif.-based company said it will “serve up realness” across two different events: Chipotle Queen of Pride and a special Chipotle Drag Lunch.

Chipotle Queen of Pride kicked off June 1 with the company’s first Queen of Pride competition. Now through June 16, Chipotle “super fans” and drag queens Trixie Mattel, Kim Chi and Gottmik will have their go-to Chipotle orders featured on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com, with $1 of each entrée purchase benefiting the LGBTQIA+ charity of their choice, up to a maximum of $15,000 per charity.

The drag star with the most orders over the next two weeks will be crowned Chipotle Queen of Pride and receive an additional $10,000 to donate to the person’s selected charity.

The Trixie Mattel go-to order is the “Trixie Mattel Pride Burrito,” which contains brown rice, black beans, fajita veggies, sofritas, tomatillo green-chili salsa, cheese, guac and Romaine lettuce The Trixie Mattel Burrito will benefit Trands Lifeline, a non-profit organization that offers direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis.

The “Kim Chi Pride Bowl” features white rice, guac, steak, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo red-chili salsa, sour cream, cheese, and Romaine lettuce. It will benefit the Human Rights Campaign, a civil rights group that envisions a world where every member of the LGBTQ family has the freedom to live their truth without fear, and with equality under the law.

The “Gottmik Pride Salad” includes supergreens salad mix, brown rice, black beans, fajita veggies, sofritas, fresh tomato salsa and roasted chili-corn salsa. It will benefit GLAAD, a LGBTQ media advocacy organization that tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue, leading to cultural change for the LGBTQ community.

On June 13, Trixie Mattel will host a Chipotle Drag Lunch on her YouTube channel featuring friends Kim Chi and Gottmik. In traditional drag brunch fashion, the trio will perform comedic bits, provide info on their charity partners, talk up their go-to Chipotle orders and banter about the Queen of Pride competition.

“For more than 27 years, authenticity, diversity and inclusion have been core principles of Chipotle,” said Chris Brandt, the company’s chief marketing officer. “As a longtime supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community, we’re excited to leverage our real food to help drive real, positive change.”

Also, through June 16 Chipotle is offering customers the chance to round up their order total to the next highest dollar amount on the Chipotle app and chipotle.com to support The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning young people. To date, Chipotle has raised nearly $7 million for underserved communities through its Round Up for Real Change platform.

Chipotle said it recently received a 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, highlighting best workplaces for LGBTQIA+ equality.

Chipotle operates more than 2,800 restaurants in the U.S., Canada, the UK, France and Germany.