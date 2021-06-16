Hilton Grand Vacations Names VP of DE&I, a Newly Created Position

Andrea A. Agnew joins HGV with more than 23 years of experience in human resources management.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) has appointed Andrea A. Agnew to its newly created role of vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). Agnew will lead the development of a comprehensive and forward-thinking DE&I strategy to support the timeshare company’s team members across the globe.

In addition, Orlando-based HGV said she will play a pivotal role in expanding the company’s existing programs and processes related to DE&I, community relations, recognition and culture. Agnew will report to HGV’s Chief Human Resources Officer Pablo Brizi.

“Andrea is a forward-thinking global leader who is known for inspiring and helping others, driving results, embracing resilience and building positive relationships,” said Brizi. “I’m excited to partner with her to champion an atmosphere that supports HGV’s team members and fosters a sense of inclusion across the enterprise.”

Agnew joins HGV with more than 23 years of experience in human resources management, including workforce diversity and inclusion, talent management, and talent acquisition for Fortune 500 organizations. Most recently, she served as vice president and chief diversity officer at Comcast Spectacor, where she was responsible for developing strategy, goals and quantitative metrics for the organization and its business units and helped to establish the company’s Executive Diversity Inclusion Council.

“Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is critical to our long-term growth and success, and I’m proud to welcome Andrea to the HGV family,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of HGV. “People are at the heart of everything we do, and Andrea’s leadership will accelerate HGV’s existing efforts to foster the kind of inclusive workplace that attracts and retains the very best team members in the industry.”