How Hyatt Is Helping Local Communities Through Inclusion

“Hyatt Loves Local” has evolved to further meet the current needs of Hyatt communities and guests, including collaborating with more minority-owned and female-owned businesses and delivering “reimagined experiences inspired by the new travel landscape.”

Hyatt Hotels Corp. is doubling down on helping communities by teaming with minority-owned and female-owned businesses.

The Chicago-based company said Hyatt hotels across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Southwest Asia regions have launched more than 160 “Hyatt Loves Local” collaborations in a continued effort to help revitalize communities and small businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the 2020 community-driven initiative, which provides complimentary resources and exposure to select local businesses that have struggled during the pandemic, the company said “Hyatt Loves Local” has evolved to further meet the current needs of Hyatt communities and guests. This includes collaborating with more minority-owned and female-owned businesses and delivering “reimagined experiences inspired by the new travel landscape.” In turn, “Hyatt Loves Local” connects those in need directly with Hyatt guests and locals through local offerings, including well-being, arts and entertainment, “voluntourism,” traveling with pets and culinary experiences.

Aligned with Hyatt’s Change Starts Here commitment to accelerate Hyatt’s longstanding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, the company said that nearly half of the 100 participating hotels are teaming up with more than 65 minority-owned and female-owned businesses, two groups that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Participating hotels are also working with new businesses that were born out of the pandemic. For example, Hyatt Regency Mission Bay in San Diego is collaborating with Seaside Cinema to offer personalized, mobile outdoor movie experiences on the shores of Mission Bay. Seaside Cinema founders, Brian and Krystil Hofmann, were inspired to start the company as an alternative to movie theaters and indoor gatherings after Krystil lost her corporate job due to COVID-19.

“Based on how enthusiastically guests and colleagues embraced ‘Hyatt Loves Local’ since launch last year, we are excited to expand the program with more than 100 new community collaborations that truly support the people, businesses and organizations that are the foundation of the local communities in which Hyatt hotels operate,” said Amy Weinberg, Hyatt’s senior vice president of loyalty, brand marketing and insights. “Hyatt has been advancing care across communities for more than 60 years and to see Hyatt’s role helping small businesses thrive through ‘Hyatt Loves Local’ last year has been a rewarding experience.”

The latest “Hyatt Loves Local” trends and collaborations include:

Emphasizing well-being: With a focus on safety first and well-being always, Hyatt said it is reimagining the hotel journey with new well-being amenities and offerings that support local wellness providers who were forced to reduce or reshape their offerings during the pandemic. For example, Hyatt Centric Downtown Portland in Oregon has collaborated with My Aroma Rocks, a local female-owned mind-body-spirit company specializing in aromatherapy, and Aesthete Tea, a female- and QBIPOC-owned organic loose-leaf tea and herbal blend brand, to offer a new “Self-Care” room package to heighten guests’ focus on well-being.

Pet projects: Pet adoptions boomed during the pandemic lockdown, with many travelers planning to bring their pets along for their next trips. Hyatt hotels are collaborating with local pet businesses to offer pampering and perks to pet travelers. For example, Hyatt House Dallas/Richardson is collaborating with female- and Black-owned Lucy Lu Doggy Treats to offer complimentary space in the lobby for guests and locals to buy products.

The art of hospitality: As museums, movie theaters, and concert venues continue to face strict regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hyatt says consumers want to reconnect with arts and culture again. Hyatt hotels are serving guests art, music and film experiences in a socially distant manner. For example, Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead has launched a gallery space for local artists to showcase and sell their art. The hotel’s first artist will be oil portrait and illustration artist Dwayne Mitchell, who is also a security employee of Grand Hyatt Atlanta.

Stepping up for “Voluntourism”: Hyatt says the struggles of the pandemic have inspired many travelers to volunteer their time to support local organizations that have received less volunteer support over the past year. Hyatt hotels are connecting guests with these opportunities. For example, Alila Diwa Goa in India teamed up with a local breadmaker offering guests an experience to learn about the local breadmaking artistry and volunteer to prepare fresh breads for the kids at a nearby community center.

Reimagining hotel gift shops: Hyatt is inviting local makers and businesses to create and sell their products on its properties, resulting in guest experiences that educate and make a positive impact on communities. For example, Park Hyatt Zanzibar off the coast of Africa will collaborate with female-owned businesses, including the sewing cooperative Sasik Pillows and traditional African art artisan Zivansh, to host a monthly flea market and dinner to feature their products.

Hyatt’s portfolio includes more than 1,000 hotel, all-inclusive and wellness resort properties in 68 countries across six continents.