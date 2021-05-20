How the LEGO Group Is Celebrating Diversity

The LEGO Group has introduced “Everyone Is Awesome,” a set designed to celebrate diversity. The buildable display model is inspired by the rainbow flag, which is used as a symbol of love and acceptance by the LGBTQIA+ community, and features 11 monochrome minifigures, each with its own individual hairstyle and rainbow color.

“I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love,” said Matthew Ashton, the company’s vice president of design. “Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel freer to be our true awesome selves. This model shows that we care.”

The 346-piece model stands abouyt 4 inches tall and has a depth of 5 inches. It goes on sale on June 1 to coincide with the start of Pride Month.

Ashton said the set was also a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community within the LEGO Group and among the brand’s adult fans.

“I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans,” he added. “We share love for creativity and self-expression through LEGO bricks, and this set is a way to show my gratitude for all the love and inspiration that is constantly shared.”