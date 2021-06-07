Rock Hall Celebrating Black Music Appreciation Month

(Photo: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is turning up the volume in honor of Black Music Appreciation Month (June) and Juneteenth (June 19).

The Cleveland-based organization said June will be a time to amplify the voices and contributions of the Black music community, which has influenced and defined generations.

“The Rock Hall brings together and gives voice to people of all backgrounds and beliefs through music year-round,” said Greg Harris, CEO and president of the Rock Hall. “Find your voice with us through our Black Music Month and Juneteenth programming as we celebrate Black musical trailblazers.”

The Rock Hall’s celebration will include virtual programs, new podcast episodes, curated playlists, exhibit stories, educational collections and other special content.