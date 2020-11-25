Uber Eats: An App that Delivers on Its Word

Uber Eats offers experience, which translates into many things including accountability, precision and trustworthiness.

Uber Eats, one of the most successful food ordering apps in the world, is in it for the long haul when it partners with restaurants. Uber Eats is driven to form lucrative and lasting relationships with its partners.

“Our restaurant partners are our customers, and we want them to get value out of what we have to offer,” says Jonathan Monroe, marketing manager for the San Francisco-based company. “We don’t ever want restaurants to look back after four weeks of using our ordering platform and say it wasn’t worth their time. That’s a loss for us and a loss for them. We want their businesses to be profitable.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to limit indoor dining, there’s no better time for more restaurants to partner with Uber Eats, which was founded in 2014 and operates in thousands of cities around the world. According to a recent white paper by market researcher Technomic in partnership with Uber Eats, third-party delivery services have provided an important channel for restaurant operators to reach new and existing customers, increase revenue, and grow and maintain their businesses, particularly during the pandemic. Consider that:

• Overall, 92% of operators reported using third-party delivery after March 15 — 27 percentage points higher than before the COVID-19 crisis. Third-party delivery saw the most rapid increase in sales (as a percentage of overall sales) since the start of COVID-19 and doubled as the crisis continued.

• Uber Eats has been a critical tool for restaurants to weather the pandemic. Three out of four operators surveyed by Technomic said they would have had to close their businesses if not for Uber Eats.

The Experience Factor

Monroe stresses that Uber Eats offers experience, which translates to many things including accountability, precision and trustworthiness. For instance,

Uber Eats will help guide a new restaurant partner on what products to offer on its delivery menu so it could provide a great selection of food with the highest possible margins.

“It’s about writing a menu that is good for delivery,” Monroe adds.



Some restaurants don’t have a digital platform, which is why many of them elect to partner with Uber Eats.

The Uber Eats app connects delivery people, restaurant owners and their customers through its digital platform. When a person orders from a restaurant on the Uber Eats app, the restaurant simply needs to prepare the food for delivery, and a delivery person will transport the food to the customer.

Monroe describes the perfect delivery as:

• An order is made and preparation of it begins minutes after being received.

• Shortly before the order is ready, a delivery person accepts the request for delivery, heads to the restaurant, and arrives just before the order is ready to go out the door.

“It’s quick and seamless,” Monroe says, noting the entire undertaking should last about 30-40 minutes.

A restaurant can also use its own delivery people if it wishes. Or it can use a combination of its own drivers and people who deliver with Uber Eats. Monroe says Uber Eats is happy to assist restaurants with time constraints by utilizing delivery people. For instance, a restaurant might need two delivery people for 12 hours a day, but it can only employ each of them for eight hours a day. Those who choose to deliver with Uber Eats can pick up the other four hours. It’s all about being flexible and enabling restaurants to succeed, Monroe notes.

But there are benefits to using only delivery people from Uber Eats, who are screened and receive complete background checks before they are activated. Also, Uber Eats covers the liability of its delivery people.

One Cool Tool

Restaurants that partner with Uber Eats will be glad they did from a tech perspective. Uber Eats offers its “Restaurant Manager” software, an all-purpose tool for data, insights and business management.

Some restaurants don’t have a digital platform, which is why so many of them elect to partner with Uber Eats, Monroe says. “We will help restaurants get comfortable with our system so they can be where they need to be,” he adds.

Through the entire process, Uber Eats is constantly studying its performance to improve.

“Did the cooked food get picked up right away? Was it transported properly, and did it get to the customer in a timely manner? We are constantly optimizing all of those things,” Monroe says. “We measure all the metrics so we can improve.”

Safety is a top priority for Uber Eats, and the company is currently offering customers a “leave at door” option when ordering.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Uber Eats understands the challenges that restaurants have had to endure. To help restaurants, Uber Eats introduced a 0% service fee for all pick-up orders and is funding in-app marketing for small business restaurants, among other proactive steps.

“We want to facilitate demand for restaurants,” Monroe says. “We want to enable them and keep them profitable.”

Uber Eats wants to be in it for the long haul with its restaurant partners