After Another Tough Quarter, Starbucks Sees Recovery Brewing

One of the few bright spots in Starbucks’ last quarter was China, where comparable store sales grew 5%, the exact opposite of the trend in the United States.

Remember the local Starbucks you used to visit on your way to work (when you still commuted to work), and then maybe hit again in the afternoon when your energy levels flagged? Well, it misses you.

In fact, so does the entire company. This week, Starbucks reported somewhat decaffeinated fiscal results for the quarter just ended. Among the not-so-high highlights that Starbucks shared:

Global comparable store sales declined 5%, driven by a 19% decrease in comparable transactions, partially offset by a 17% increase in average ticket size. In the United States. comparable store sales declined 5%, driven by a 21% decrease in comparable transactions, partially offset by a 19% increase in the average ticket.

Consolidated net revenues of $6.7 billion declined 5% from the prior year. Starbucks blamed reduced customer traffic, modified operations, reduced store operating hours and temporary store closures, all due to the pandemic.

The company opened 278 net new stores in Q1 2021, yielding 4% year-over-year unit growth. The chain ended the period with 32,938 stores globally, of which 51% and 49% were company-operated or licensed, respectively

CEO and President Kevin Johnson nevertheless praised the results, which, in the context of a major foodservice industry slowdown, probably could have been much worse. Indeed, the company had seen comparable U.S. store sales decline by as much as 9% in Q4 2020.

“I am very pleased with our start to fiscal 2021, with meaningful, sequential improvements in quarterly financial results despite ongoing business disruption from the pandemic,” Johnson said. “Investments in our partners, beverage innovation and digital customer relationships continued to fuel our recovery and position Starbucks for long-term, sustainable growth.”

The results, he said, “demonstrate the continued strength and relevance of our brand, the effectiveness of the actions we’ve taken to adapt to changes in consumer behavior and the steadfast commitment of our green apron partners to serve our customers and communities. We remain optimistic about our robust operating outlook for fiscal 2021 as well as our ability to unlock the full potential of Starbucks to create value for our stakeholders.”

Speaking in an earnings call yesterday, Johnson noted that U.S. stores with drive-thrus “drove over half of net sales in Q1, increasing more than 10% from pre-pandemic levels. These results give us confidence that our targeted initiatives to unlock capacity and enhance the customer experience at our drive-thru locations are boosting our business recovery while strengthening our foundation for future growth.”

The leadership team at Starbucks, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021, told analysts they were optimistic about the business going forward in a post-pandemic environment. Patrick Grismer, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said sales were already showing a “marked improvement” after comparable store sales declined by 8% in December. “We expect U.S. comparable store sales growth of approximately 5% to 10% for the second quarter,” Grismer noted. “This is consistent with our previous outlook that we would achieve full sales recovery in our U.S. business by the end of Q2 with a two quarter lag beyond that before we expect to see full margin recovery.”