An Inside Look Into White Castle’s 100th Birthday Bash

Alice Cooper, who grew up eating Sliders, sent his well wishes to White Castle during the chain’s 100th birthday party.

Who knew?

Who knew that rock star Alice Cooper, hailed as “The Godfather of Shock Rock,” is a White Castle fan. Cooper is such a fan that he showed up May 26 to wish White Castle a happy 100th birthday during the fast-food chain’s virtual birthday bash.

The festivities included celebrity well wishes, a special musical performance, a mixology lesson, the induction of a unique Craver (White Castle devotee) into the Cravers Hall of Fame, and stories and comments from members of the Ingram Family, who have owned and operated White Castle since Billy Ingram founded the business in 1921.

“Turning 100 is a huge milestone, and we definitely wanted to observe the birthday with a festive event fitting of the occasion,” said Jamie Richardson, a vice president at Columbus, Ohio-based White Castle. “The virtual Birthday Bash was a blast and allowed us to celebrate with thousands of Cravers from across the country.”

Author, entertainer and loyal White Castle friend Jon Petz kicked off the evening with welcoming remarks and a magic trick before turning the show over to Mr. Gandy, the famous New York City bartender and long-time White Castle fan. He showed the guests how to make a special Birthday Bash mocktail, Sweet ‘Sitrus’ Slush, using vanilla ice cream and Fanta Craver Party Punch, a specialty mix available only from White Castle’s Coca-Cola Freestyle machines.

White Castle President and CEO Lisa Ingram and her dad Bill, who served as president of the business from 1978 to 2015, both gave remarks, talking about the great connection that family-owned businesses have with their customers and teams.

“Today at White Castle there are 10,000 team members, each of whom is holding up the values our great-grandfather started 100 years ago,” said Ingram, a fourth-generation family member. “This is an exciting time for all of us at White Castle. Sure it’s great turning 100 years, but we are keeping it fresh for the next 100, too.”

White Castle felt the birthday love from an assortment of celebrities who appeared via video to offer their well wishes, including Cooper, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Styx guitarist Tommy Shaw, actor/comedian Spice Adams and TV host Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame.

White Castle, which operates more than 360 restaurants, will be inducting 12 members into its Cravers Hall of Fame later this summer, but company officials took advantage of the celebration to induct one very special Craver. Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, the offensive, cigar-smoking canine puppet, was inducted into the Cravers Hall of Fame, becoming the first and only puppet to receive the honor. Triumph, a long-time White Castle fan, was thrilled with the recognition, saying it was truly an honor.

Jim Babjak, co-founder and lead guitarist for The Smithereens, shared some White Castle memorabilia he owns and performed a solo, unplugged version of “White Castle Blues” from his basement. Babjak and his high school friend Bob Banta wrote the song in 1977 as an ode to White Castle and their late-night cravings for Sliders. The “hamburger song,” as some called it, became a fan favorite at The Smithereens’ concerts.

In closing, we will leave you with the opening verse from the song:

Saturday night and it’s gettin’ late

I’m gettin’ hungry, I just can’t wait

Not just any kind of burger will do

I’m being hit by those

White Castle blues