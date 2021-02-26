Beyond Meat Will ‘Grow’ McPlant for McDonald’s

We now know what company will be making McDonald’s McPlant plant-based burger: That would be Beyond Meat, the El Segundo, Calif.-based manufacturer of plant-based proteins that mimic the taste and texture of meat.

Beyond Meat and McDonald’s have a three-year global strategic agreement in place where Beyond Meat will be McDonald’s preferred supplier for the patty in the McPlant, which is currently being tested in select markets globally. In addition, Beyond Meat and McDonald’s will explore co-developing other plant-based menu items — including plant-based options for chicken, pork and egg — as part of McDonald’s broader McPlant platform.

“Our new McPlant platform is all about giving customers more choices when they visit McDonald’s,” said Francesca DeBiase, McDonald’s executive vice president and chief supply chain officer. “We’re excited to work with Beyond Meat to drive innovation in this space, and entering into this strategic agreement is an important step on our journey to bring delicious, high-quality, plant-based menu items to our customers.”

“We will combine the power of Beyond Meat’s rapid and relentless approach to innovation with the strength of McDonald’s global brand to introduce craveable, new plant-based menu items that consumers will love,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat founder and CEO.

McDonald’s announced development of the McPlant last November but did not reveal the manufacturer. The fast-food giant is late to the plant-based burger game if you consider that its top rival, Burger King, introduced the Impossible Whopper in 2019 as part of its partnership with plant-based protein provider Impossible Foods.