Bucket Brigade: KFC Helps Hungry, Isolated Seniors

KFC is going all out to help feed isolated seniors, starting with a donation of one million chicken pieces to Meals on Wheels America.

KFC said it will donate boneless, skinless chicken breast filets to local Meals on Wheels programs in select markets through May. Meals on Wheels provides nutritious pre-cooked meals to homebound seniors. Shortly after the pandemic began, 79 percent of Meals on Wheels programs reported that demand for services had at least doubled, and some saw increases of over 900 percent, KFC noted.

“Seniors have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, with social distancing efforts contributing to increased isolation, loneliness and despair,” said Staci Rawls, KFC U.S. chief communications officer. “We want to do our part to help ensure the safety and well-being of older adults during this difficult time, and Meals on Wheels America has the support system in place to reach seniors in need. They are the real champions of this cause, and we’re honored to participate in their heroic efforts.”

In addition, KFC announced it will:

Empower franchisees across the country to dedicate a case of chicken per restaurant to cook and provide to seniors in their communities. It will be up to the local restaurant team to decide where to direct the donation; and

Donate 11,000 KFC gift cards (in honor of the Colonel’s famous 11 herbs and spices) to be distributed to Meals on Wheels program volunteers nationwide.

“KFC’s generous donation could not have come at a better time as both food and operational costs have risen and 96 percent of local programs anticipate they will stay that way,” said Erika Kelly, Meals on Wheels chief membership and advocacy officer. “With this product in hand, Meals on Wheels programs will be able to continue to deliver nutritious meals to homebound seniors while providing much-needed financial relief.”

The chicken chain also is asking consumers to donate $11 or more to provide one meal and a visit to a senior served by Meals on Wheels.

KFC said this was its third donation of one million pieces of chicken to feed local communities in the past year. Its first donation was directed to frontline and essential workers in March 2020. In August 2020, it donated again through its Back to School Buckets program, which targets educators.