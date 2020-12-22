Burger King Brings Back Dollar Menu

The $1 menu is back at Burger King, and the fast-good giant is celebrating its return by giving away money to some people’s Venmo accounts.

Officially called the “$1 Your Way” menu, Burger King is playing the value card with the menu’s return — a smart thing to do in a struggling economy. $1 Your Way debuts Dec. 28.

“We know that value is extremely important to our guests, especially now,” said Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer for Burger King North America.

To launch the menu, Burger King is depositing $1 into select customers Venmo accounts to surprise random fans and encourage them to try the new value menu.

Fast-food dollar menus have disappeared over the years because chains began charging slightly more for items. Hence, the dollar menu became the value menu. Burger King wants to make sure that everyone knows how much the products on its new menu cost. “Unlike other value menus, all items on Burger King’s newly unveiled menu are $1 a piece — that’s it,” the chain said.

The menu contains four items: a bacon cheeseburger, a chicken sandwich, value fries and a value soft drink.

“We set out to create a menu that offers craveable products, like our bacon cheeseburger, that can’t be found at the same price anywhere else,” Doty said.

Burger King operates more than 18,800 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100% of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees.