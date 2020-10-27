Burger King’s ‘Scary Places’ is a Scream

This shuttered hamburger joint is on Burger King’s list of “Scary Places.” It’s easy to tell what restaurant it once was.

Burger King’s latest marketing promotion is downright chilling … if you’re a member of the burger competition. But it’s a lot of fun, screams with sarcasm and is perfect for Halloween.

According to Burger King, people often seek out the scariest places in their areas, like haunted houses, to test their courage during Halloween. But as scary places go, BK has something else on its mind this year.

Burger King is inviting consumers to drive by abandoned burger chain restaurant locations and will provide them each with a free Whopper sandwich if they do so. The chain is calling the promotion BK Scary Places. BK says the closed-up restaurant locations are scary because they didn’t deliver “the beloved flame-grilled taste” when they were open. By the looks of the photos that BK provided, it’s easy to figure out what burger joints they were.

To prompt locals who are already in the area to drive-by the closest scary place, Burger King will send push notifications to BK app users who’ve consented to receiving such notices. The brand will also share the exact coordinates of the scariest places through its various social media channels and www.bk.com/scaryplaces. The abandoned restaurants are located in Dayton, Ohio; Houston, Birmingham, Ala.; McHenry, Ill.; and Johnston, R.I.

Guests who don’t live in participating locations can join in on the fun with a $5 meal offer when they click under the Scary Places tile on the BK app.

“To us, nothing is scarier than a place that never flame-grilled,” said Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer for Burger King North America. “While Halloween looks a bit different this year, we’re embracing it in a way that keeps guests’ safety top of mind in current times. A good scare and a delicious reward of a flame-grilled Whopper.”

The promotion runs through October.

Burger King is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world and operates more than 18,800 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories.