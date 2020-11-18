BurgerFi Opens Ghost Kitchen in Downtown Chicago

BurgerFi believes in ghosts … ghost kitchens, that is.

That’s why the Palm Beach, Fla.-based chain has partnered with Epic Kitchens to open the brand’s first ghost kitchen in downtown Chicago. The company began servicing from the kitchen on Nov. 16. It will be open seven days a week for lunch, dinner and late-night eating.

“Delivery is such an important way for our fans to order BurgerFi, especially given our current environment,” said Charlie Guzzetta, president of BurgerFi. “Epic Kitchens is a great partner for us to grow in the Chicago market. As a delivery and pickup-only kitchen, they’ve really perfected the off-premise dining format, so that our guests can enjoy our hot juicy burgers and crispy, crunchy fries from wherever they choose to eat their meal.”

Originally founded in 2011, BurgerFi said its purpose is simple: redefine the way the world eats burgers by using the best ingredients and practices. The company says its chef-created menu and commitment to responsible procurement resonate with consumers across the country and around the world. In 2019, BurgerFi was named “Best Burger Joint” by Consumer Reports.

“BurgerFi is an iconic brand with a fast-growing footprint and a groundswell of customer excitement,” said Murad Karimi, CEO of Epic Kitchens, which operates multi-branded ghost kitchens with a focus on delivering convenient and craveable food. “We’re thrilled to add BurgerFi to our platform starting in Chicago.”

BurgerFi operates about 125 restaurants domestically and internationally. It uses only 100% natural Angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives.