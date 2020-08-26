Carl’s Jr. is Touting its New At-home Fine-Dining Experience

Steak and wine for dinner? Absolutely.

Carl’s Jr.’s new Steakhouse Angus Thickburger and wine for dinner? Absolutely again.

That’s the answer that Carl’s Jr. is banking on hearing from its customers with its new eat-at-home endeavor. The Franklin, Tenn.-based burger chain is offering customers a new way to “Feed Your Happy” with what it calls “the ultimate steakhouse dinner experience from the comfort of their own homes,” with its Steakhouse Angus Thickburger at the center of the plate.

Carl’s Jr. is partnering with Nocking Point Wines to introduce a limited-edition “Carl’s Jr. x Nocking Point Wines Steakhouse Burger Box.” The box features a collection of bold red wines curated by Nocking Points Wine Sommelier Katie Owen and CKE Restaurant Holdings Vice President of Culinary Innovation and Chef Owen Klein to complement the steakhouse flavors from the new burger. CKE is the parent company of Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, Green Burrito and Red Burrito fast-food restaurant brands.

“With the world continuously changing, we know our customers are looking for familiar, craveable flavors and experiences like a steakhouse dinner, which is why we are excited to introduce the Carl’s Jr. interpretation of this experience with our partnership with Nocking Points Wines and our new Steakhouse Angus Thickburger,” Klein said. “The Carl’s Jr. x Nocking Point Wines Steakhouse Burger Box makes a steakhouse dinner easy for everyone, replicating the fine-dining experience of a wine pairing from the comfort of your home.”

Each box contains a bottle of Nocking Point Wines’ 2017 Amell-bec Malbec, 2017 Turnaround Red and 2016 Year VII Cabernet Sauvignon/Syrah Blend. In addition to the wine pairings, the offering includes a Carl’s Jr. gift card for customers to enjoy the Steakhouse Angus Thickburger that they can purchase at Carl’s Jr. using takeout or drive-thru.

“If this recent period of change has taught us anything, it’s how to enjoy the small, everyday moments at home,” Owen noted. “Whether that means opening a bottle of wine you wouldn’t normally enjoy on a Tuesday night or indulging in a fancy meal. We have worked with Carl’s Jr. to create a new and exciting pairing experience that we hope will transform the average evening at home into something a little more special.”

Customers can purchase the Carl’s Jr. x Nocking Point Wines Steakhouse Burger Box at NockingPointWines.com. The Steakhouse Angus Thickburger is now available now at Carl’s Jr. It features a 100% all-beef Angus patty seasoned with steak seasoning, A1 Thick & Hearty Steak Sauce, two bacon strips, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise on a premium bun.