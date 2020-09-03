Check Out Burger King’s New Pandemic-Induced Restaurant Designs

The “Home of the Whopper” is designing a new home for the famed sandwich and its other offerings. Yes, Burger King’s new home will be smaller but that’s the whole idea.

Miami-based Burger King is unveiling new pandemic-induced restaurant designs that it said will offer customers flexibility, innovative features and convenient options for how its foods can be ordered and delivered. Dedicated mobile order and curbside pick-up areas, drive-in and walk-up order areas, enhanced drive-thru experience, exterior dining spaces and sustainable design elements are featured throughout the new designs, according to the chain, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International (RBI).

Burger King began planning the new concept soon after the pandemic hit. The first new designed restaurants will be built in 2021 in Miami, Latin America and Caribbean.

“In March, our in-house design and tech team accelerated new restaurant design plans and pushed the limits of what a Burger King restaurant could be,” said Josh Kobza, RBI’s chief operating officer. “We took into consideration how consumer behaviors are changing and our guests will want to interact with our restaurants. The result is a new design concept that is attractive to guests and will allow our franchisees to maximize their return.”

RBI’s in-house design group created the renovation plans, which were drafted with input from tech, operations and food innovation teams “to dramatically improve the Burger King® restaurant guest experience,” according to a press release. The new designs will provide multiple ordering and delivery modes and highlight a physical footprint 60% smaller than a traditional Burger King restaurant building and site. The reimagined restaurant blueprints emphasize:

Drive-In — Guests will be able to park their cars in the drive-in area under solar-powered canopies, place their orders through the BK® App by scanning a QR code at their parking spot, and have food quickly delivered to their cars.

Curbside Delivery — Advance orders placed through the mobile app will have dedicated parking spots for curbside delivery. Guests will be able to notify the restaurant team member upon arrival via the app as instructed on the parking signs.

Pick-Up Lockers — Mobile and delivery orders can also be picked up from coded food lockers facing the exterior of the restaurant. The food will come straight from the kitchen to the pick-up lockers.

On-Premise Dining — One design option replaces the traditional indoor dining room with a shaded patio featuring outdoor seating for guests who prefer to dine on-premise.

Drive-Thru — A double or triple drive-thru features digital menu boards and merchandising. The multi-lane ordering and pickup expedites the process, while a living wall frames the guest’s view into the kitchen interior, featuring the iconic Burger King broiler. An external walk up window on the glass facade will also be an alternative ordering point for take-out.

Suspended Kitchen and Dining Room — One innovative design option features a suspended kitchen and dining room above the drive-thru lanes configured to reduce the building footprint, making it ideal for urban driving cities. Drive-thru guests have their order delivered from the suspended kitchen by a conveyor belt system, and each lane has its own pick-up spot. This restaurant design option features a triple drive-thru with a dedicated lane for delivery drivers. Guests who want to dine in can enjoy the dining room and covered outdoor seating situated above the drive thru entrance. The design of this restaurant allows a 100% touchless experience.

“The designs we’ve created completely integrate restaurant functionality and technology,” said Rapha Abreu, global head of design at RBI. “The restaurant of tomorrow merges the best functional technology with unique modern design to elevate our Burger King guest experience. We designed the interior and exterior spaces like we had a blank sheet of paper, designing without preconceived notions of how a Burger King restaurant should look.”

Check out a preview of the restaurant design renderings here.

Founded in 1954, Burger King is the second largest fast-food hamburger chain in the world with more than 18,800 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100% of Burger King® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades.