Check Out Where Papa John’s Is Moving to in Atlanta

An artist’s rendering of Papa John’s new headquarters in Three Ballpark Center at The Battery Atlanta.

Papa John’s International has officially found its home in Atlanta. Its new headquarters will be in Three Ballpark Center at The Battery Atlanta. The pizza chain announced in September it was moving its global headquarters to Atlanta from Louisville, Ky., where it was founded and based for nearly 36 years.

It’s 60,000-square-foot space in Atlanta will be designed to drive continued menu innovation and optimized integration across marketing, communications, customer experience, operations, human resources, diversity, equity and inclusion, communications, financial planning and analysis, investor relations and development functions, according to the company.

Papa John’s said it expects to add 200 jobs in Atlanta and continue to expand positions in both Atlanta and Louisville over the next few years. The company’s IT, supply chain, accounting and legal teams will remain in the Louisville offices. Papa John’s also maintains an international headquarters office outside of London.

“Our new Atlanta headquarters is the outcome of a process we began in late 2019 as an investment in our long-term growth and delivers on our purpose, values, and strategic business priorities,” said Rob Lynch, president and CEO of Papa John’s. “We’re excited to expand in Atlanta — a vibrant city that’s home to several quick-service restaurant brands and provides incredible access to a deep, diverse talent pool.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Papa John’s to The Battery Atlanta where they will literally be at the intersection of the hottest office location in Metro Atlanta,” said Mike Plant, president and CEO of Braves Development Co. “We are honored they chose Three Ballpark Center to house their new global headquarters and we look forward to a long partnership with their leadership team and employees.”

The new location at Three Ballpark Center and related organizational changes are expected to be completed by next summer.

Papa John’s is the world’s third largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,300 restaurants in 48 countries and territories.