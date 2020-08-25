Type to search

Food Service Industry Updates

Sports Fans — and Burrito Eaters — Will Love Chipotle’s Latest Promotion

Editorial Staff August 25, 2020
Chipotle Mexican Grill is back — again — with another cool marketing promotion, this one tying in sports with its products.

The Newport Beach, Calif.-based operation has kicked off Free Delivery Monday Matchup, a new sports predictor challenge that it says takes quarantine viewing (and eating) to the next level. Chipotle Rewards members will have the chance to score a true “and 1” by getting Chipotle free delivery and converting it into free burritos for a year.

Here’s how:

• Each Monday through Sept. 28, Chipotle is selecting one sporting event and challenging Chipotle Rewards members to correctly predict the final score. To enter, rewards members simply order Chipotle delivery before the scheduled start time of the designated game on the Chipotle app or chipotle.com and enter their final score prediction as their entrée name. To enter without making a purchase, eligible entrants can send an email to Mondays@Chipotle.com with a final score prediction before the scheduled start time of the designated game. If their prediction is right, they will be entered for a chance for Chipotle to drop a year’s worth of free burritos into their Chipotle Rewards account the next day.

Chipotle will award up to 10 Free Delivery Monday Matchup Winners with free burritos for a year each week through Sept. 28. If more than 10 fans correctly predict the matchup of the week’s final score, Chipotle will randomly select the winners.

Chipotle is offering free delivery on all orders $10 or more every Monday through Sept. 28.

Each week, Chipotle will announce its matchup of the week from one of the four major sports, American football, baseball, basketball (men’s and women’s), and hockey.

“Sports are officially back, and fans want to be a part of the action even though stadiums are empty,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer. “Free Delivery Monday Matchup gives our rewards members an opportunity to gamify their favorite Chipotle orders in parallel with live sports for the chance to win real food and big-time bragging rights.”

Chipotle operates and owns about 2,650 restaurants in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

