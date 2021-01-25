Chipotle Is ‘Playing’ in the Super Bowl

Chipotle Mexican Grill is going to the Super Bowl for the first time.

The Newport Beach, Calif.-based Mexican food chain will premiere its first Super Bowl commercial during the second quarter of Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. The spot, titled “Can a Burrito Change the World?,” features a young boy rhetorically asking that question while highlighting the impact that Chipotle’s “Food with Integrity” standards could have on the world, including reducing carbon emissions, saving water and supporting local growers.

The ad can be viewed here.

As evidenced in the ad, Chipotle said it believes that how we grow our food affects how we grow the future. The company said the global pandemic has shifted consumer behavior to lean toward a community-focused society, further igniting a passion inside of many for making purchasing decisions that drive difference in the world around them. Chipotle added that, through the spot, it is shedding light on how greater awareness of where food comes from and how it is grown can not only help society but also begin to reverse an agricultural industry crisis, which has lost 40 times more farmers than it has gained over the last decade, according to the National Young Farmers Coalition.

Chipotle said it has committed $5 million over five years to help remove barriers and enable the next generation of farmers and ranchers to succeed. Last year, the brand said it spent more than $300 million in food premiums to purchase supplies that are responsibly sourced, humanely raised and often locally grown.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Chipotle said it will donate $1 from every delivery order to the National Young Farmers Coalition. Additionally, fans ordering from the app or online can round up their order total to the next highest dollar using Chipotle’s “real change” feature to support the National Young Farmers Coalition starting today.

“Our big game ad debut is a milestone moment for our brand,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer. “We want to use this massive platform to help shift attention toward creating positive change for the challenges our food system faces and educate consumers on how they can make a difference.”

Chipotle operates over 2,700 restaurants in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.