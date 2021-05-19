Chipotle Launches Virtual Mental Health Platform for Employees

Chipotle Mexican Grill, known for its proactiveness, is implementing a new program to help improve the mental health of its employees.

Chipotle is teaming with Aduro, a provider of corporate wellness solutions, to introduce a new wellness platform called Strive that will feature one-on-one coaching and support to help Chipotle employees set well-being goals that are tailored to their unique needs. According to Chipotle, the platform gamifies each employee’s wellness experience with the opportunity to win gift cards, save money on health insurance and more.

With technology at the core of the experience, Strive will continue to evolve over time and help meet individuals where they are in their unique journeys, according to Chipotle. The new virtual space will be available for restaurant managers, field leaders and restaurant support center employees starting in June.

“Understanding how employees leveraged our mental health benefits throughout the pandemic inspired us to partner with Aduro for the launch of this new platform,” said Marissa Andrada, Chipotle’s chief diversity, inclusion and people officer. “By offering access to a personal wellness coach, individualized content and solutions for selfcare, our goal is to foster a continual culture of well-being for all employees.”

Chipotle said thelaunch of Strive complements its existing mental health benefits available for Chipotle associates and their family members, including in-person, phone, or virtual visits with a licensed counselor through a partnership with Health Advocate, regardless of whether they are enrolled in the company’s medical plan.

Chipotle recently announced it would increase employee pay to $15 an hour by the end of June, in addition to introducing a $200 employee referral bonus for crew members and a $750 referral bonus for apprentices or general managers.