Chipotle Mexican Grill Continues Quest for Innovation by Investing in Autonomous Delivery

(iStock/hapabapa)

This week, Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it invested in Nuro — which uses robotics in its fleet of on-road, occupant-less, and autonomous vehicles for the delivery of consumer goods — as part of its Series C funding round. According to Chipotle, expanding access and convenience through its digital ecosystem is a strategic priority.

The company’s digital business increased more than 174% year over year in 2020, with approximately half of its digital sales coming from delivery. Chipotle has gained a competitive advantage with its early investment in innovation, resulting in its digital kitchens and its Chipotlanes, which are drive-thru digital order pick-up lanes. The company is now looking at disruptive opportunities outside of the usual third-party partnerships.

“We are always seeking opportunities that provide innovative solutions for increasing access and convenience for our guests,” Chipotle Chief Technology Officer Curt Garner said. “Nuro could change the traditional delivery model and we believe customers are going to continue to seek options and additional access points for how and where they enjoy their food.”

Dave Ferguson, the co-founder and president of Nuro added that both organizations share the same commitment to improving everyday life with innovative products. “With financial and strategic support from world-class companies like Chipotle, we can continue to advance our industry-leading autonomous technology, grow our team and expand our delivery service,” he added.