Chipotle Mexican Grill Reports First Quarter Increases in Revenue and Sales

This week, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Year-over-year, the company’s first-quarter revenues increased 23.4% to $1.7 billion, its comparable restaurant sales rose by 17.2%, its digital sales grew by 113.9% and accounted for 50.1% of its sales, and its restaurant-level opening margin was 22.3%, which was an increase of 470 basis points.

The company also opened 40 new restaurants but closed five. “Chipotle is off to a great start in 2021 thanks to our employees and their incredible level of collaboration and tireless dedication,” Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol said.

“As vaccines roll out and we get closer to moving past this pandemic, I believe Chipotle is well-positioned for growth,” he added. “I’m excited about our future as we remain focused on innovating in culinary, leading in food with integrity, and providing convenient access inside our restaurants and through our expanding digital ecosystem.”

During these days of the pandemic, Chipotle has kept the health and well-being of its employees and guests as its top priority. Aside from investments that the company has made in its people, restaurants and supply chains, it follows the recommendations of the CDC and local health departments and has implemented social distancing, the wearing of face masks, a tamper-evident packaging seal for all of its digital orders, and the creation of a steward role to sanitize its high-traffic areas.

According to the company, these have helped Chipotle’s employees and guests be confident that it is firmly committed to keeping people safe as it increases capacity for in-restaurant dining. In addition, the company says it maintains a strong financial position with nearly $1.2 billion in cash, investments and restricted cash, and no debt.

Chipotle also has access to a recently refinanced $500 million untapped credit facility with which it will continue surviving the pandemic crisis. “Our financial strength gives us the opportunity to make on-coming strategic investments in our people, business and communities, which we believe will benefit us for years to come,” the company adds.