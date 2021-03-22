Church’s Chicken Earns High Marks for its Response to the Pandemic

(Church’s Chicken)

During the chaos of 2020, it was hard for many businesses to know what was the best way to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one company that recently earned recognition for its response is the quick-service restaurant chain Church’s Chicken, which the Atlanta Journal-Constitution named as a Top Workplace for 2021.

As it responded to the pandemic, Church’s transitioned its People First HR Strategy to People First/Safety Always. It also took its employees into consideration and how it could safely and intelligently continue operations for its associates and guests. In addition, it provided supplies of personal protective gear for its restaurant employees, as well as for their families and households while focusing on the workers’ well-being.

“COVID-19 called for special adaptations, and we wanted to meet the moment for our teams, as we would under any other circumstances.” — Karen Viera, senior vice president and global Chief People officer.

Church’s also implemented elevated cleaning procedures, social distancing, and other measures. It supported its corporate employees through work-at-home options and expanded health and wellness programs, as well as limited travel, and used online tools and technology to make workflow and communication more efficient.

Karen Viera, the senior vice president and global chief people officer for Church’s, noted that the company was honored to be named a Top Workplace. “The Church’s culture centers on putting our people first locally and globally while creating a supportive work environment,” she said. “COVID-19 called for special adaptations, and we wanted to meet the moment for our teams, as we would under any other circumstances.

“The strategies that we developed through this past year were multi-layered, putting considerable thought on how to best serve our employees and guests,” Viera added. “These changes were also developed to have sustainability for our employees today and beyond.”

Church’s also has focused on being more engaging with its employees, which has included growing its interactions with team members through its digital workplace, Team Church’s. By gaining feedback and assessing the data, the company says it has reduced turnover during the pandemic and will focus on attracting and maintaining talent. “Through these efforts, our goal is to continue to be rated as a top workplace by our employees,” it says.