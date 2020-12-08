Company Develops ‘Smart Handwashing Assistant’ for Restaurants

Health and wellness tech company Hand IQ is celebrating National Handwashing Awareness Week, Dec. 6-12, by bringing to market a “smart handwashing assistant” at a time in which handwashing is one of humanity’s best tools for combating the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles-based company’s Hand IQ assistant, which attaches to soap or sanitizing dispensers, uses sensors and Bluetooth technology to anonymously detect an individual’s presence in a shared area, like a bathroom, kitchen or conference room. It reminds people to wash their hands and guides them through the process of how to thoroughly do that.

Hand IQ’s mobile app reinforces team and individual accountability through compliance data dashboards and real-time reporting. And businesses can leverage “clean hands verified by Hand IQ” signage and digital marketing materials, which are especially valuable resources for businesses such as restaurants.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the number one way to stop deadly diseases like COVID-19 from spreading is to wash or sanitize your hands frequently.

“National Handwashing Awareness Week is Hand IQ’s favorite week of the year. Our mission is to save lives by building a culture of clean hands through the global use of our smart handwashing assistant,” says Sean Podvent, Hand IQ’s founder and CEO. “When we first started developing the technology for hospitals back in 2017, we wanted to find a way to take something mundane like handwashing and make it fun. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, we’ve been focusing on bringing our tool to the industry segment that needs it most right now: restaurants.”

Hand IQ is also suitable for healthcare, retail environments and the consumer home. Click here for more information.