Darden Restaurants Gives Grant to Fight Hunger With Mobile Food Pantries

(Photo Credit: Darden Restaurants)

Darden Restaurants, the parent company of restaurant brands such as Olive Garden, recently announced that it partnered with Feeding America to enhance mobile food pantry programs in areas with higher levels of food insecurity, such as communities of color. Thanks to the Darden Restaurants Inc. Foundation’s grant of $500,000 and additional support from Penske Truck Leasing and Lineage Logistics, five of Feeding America’s food banks will receive a 26-foot refrigerated box truck.

This will help increase access to food while addressing transportation needs. “As a restaurant company, we are uniquely positioned to make a meaningful difference in the fight against hunger, and we are proud to partner with Feeding America to make a positive impact in communities where it is needed most,” Darden Chairman and CEO Gene Lee said. “Mobile food pantries are an important tool to help food banks meet the increased need caused by the pandemic. These vehicles will help Feeding America food banks in five different states directly distribute a large supply of food in their communities for years to come.”

“The pandemic has created an increased need for food assistance and caused major disruptions for charitable distribution.”

According to Feeding America, one in six people may experience food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic, with people of color more likely to face hunger. U.S. Department of Agriculture data also shows that Black households are 2.4 times more likely to be food insecure than White households, while Hispanic households are two times more likely.

“Hunger in America is a devastating reality for millions of our neighbors,” Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said. “The pandemic has created an increased need for food assistance and caused major disruptions for charitable distribution. Mobile food pantries are a critical solution to addressing both concerns.

“These refrigerated vehicles will remove significant barriers to getting food to vulnerable populations in five different communities,” she added. “We are grateful to Darden, Penske and Lineage for making this possible.”