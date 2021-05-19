DE&I Pushback? ‘Try to Understand What’s Going On’

iStock/Lyndon Stratford

A new study revealed that 34% of all employees at large companies — including 39% of leaders — admit they believe diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives are “a waste of organizational time, effort and money.”

What can be done to increase employees’ confidence in DE&I efforts? Clarence Otis, former CEO of Darden Restaurants, says that it is important for business leaders “to step back and try to understand what’s going on.”

In an interview with the National Restaurant Association that also included current Darden CEO Gene Lee, Otis recommended performing a “cultural audit to figure out how people feel about working at the company, how they feel about the programs already in place. See if there are disparities among different demographic groups.

“For example, do men feel different than women? Do younger people feel differently than people who are older than they are? Are there racial disparities?” he continued. “Get a situation assessment and make sure that revamping and revitalizing your program is what you need to do as opposed to something else, something more fundamental, as a first step.”

Lee noted that each business is unique, which makes it difficult to make a blanket prescription to fix their challenges. However, he added, “I would want to understand what we’re trying to solve for. The comment I’d add is to think ‘culturally.’ People have a tendency to spend too much time thinking and writing about what they want their culture to be. They don’t analyze behavior enough. I’d urge people to look at their behaviors and make sure they’re consistent with what they want to become.”

Lee said Darden’s leadership is trained in DE&I. Then, “We build on it in the restaurants, at the support center, and it continues to evolve over time. We need different training today than we did three years ago. There are different issues, so we have to keep evolving from a DE&I standpoint.”

