‘Digital Ecosystem’ Drives Sales for Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has announced a fairly strong finish to its 2020 fiscal year. However, if you’re looking for where to assign credit, the chain’s beans and rice are no doubt nice, but this time, it seems ones and zeros are the real heroes.

Chipotle reported this week that total revenue for the year increased 7.1% to $6 billion, while comparable restaurant sales eked out a modest increase of 1.8%. But the real overachiever here was digital sales, which grew 174.1% and accounted for 46.2% of all sales in 2020.

“Despite the difficult backdrop, our ability to pivot and adapt to the rapidly changing needs of our guests is a testament to the durability of our business model and the strength of our team members,” Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol said. “Expanding access and convenience through our digital ecosystem has kept the Chipotle brand relevant, and with world-class talent, an inclusive culture, strong business fundamentals and deep financial strength, we are well prepared to emerge even stronger post-COVID.”

The company’s not-so-secret ingredient in 2020 was the “digital ecosystem” Niccol mentioned. Chipotle last year unveiled its “digital kitchen” concept, which are stores that operate without dining rooms and front service lines — an approach that would have sounded bizarre at one time, but which made perfect sense during a pandemic.

“If you’re a casual dining brand or even a QSR and you’re trying to service that volume on the traditional line, you’re going to be disadvantaged. So, we were really in a great position.”

Chipotle’s original goal had been to squeeze more stores into dense urban locations, but digital kitchens allowed people to order their meals without worrying too much about social distancing. “We invested in digital kitchens to not interrupt customers’ traditional dining experience,” Chief Restaurant Officer Scott Boatwright explained. “If you’re a casual dining brand or even a QSR and you’re trying to service that volume on the traditional line, you’re going to be disadvantaged. So, we were really in a great position.”

The digital kitchen rollout began relatively late in 2020, but the chain also benefited from the “Chipotlane” concept it introduced the previous year. This allows customers to order ahead and pick up their meals without leaving their vehicles.

Expect Chipotle to dig deeper into digital in 2021 even as it looks for safe ways to get customers back in dining rooms.

“The thing that I’m really optimistic about is we have really grown a meaningful digital business that’s got access for just about every occasion you can think of,” Niccol said in an earnings call yesterday. “What I’ve seen is in the markets where we start to open those dining rooms up, you don’t lose those occasions, you pick up the occasions that kind of got impacted by COVID and it really is an ‘and’ situation not an ‘or.’ Now, it’s not 100% back in the dining room in some of these regions, but we’re seeing 50% to 60% of the dining room business come back and we’re hanging onto 85% or 80% of our digital business. And as you walk into 2021, our digital system now has 19.5 million members, and what we have seen is they like the additional access, the convenience that it provides and they like our ability to communicate with them through [our] rewards program.”