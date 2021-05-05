Dispatch from the Chicken Sandwich Wars: The Colonel Wants You (and 19,999 Others)

iStock/aphotostory

With no truce in sight, adversaries in the Chicken Sandwich Wars are in need of fresh recruits.

KFC, one of the chief combatants, announced it would draft, er, hire an additional 20,000 full- and part-time employees for its U.S. restaurants. The news came after the chain announced strong Q1 earnings growth of 14% thanks to its drive-thru, carry-out and delivery offerings.

“KFC has seen tremendous growth and sustained demand in the U.S. over the last year. Our franchisees have a real need to fill a variety of positions on their teams,” said John Kurnick, chief people officer for KFC U.S. “Many of our franchise owners and brand leaders started their careers working in our restaurants, and restaurant jobs have always presented unique opportunities for those looking to learn new skills, whether in management, in the kitchen, through customer service or beyond.”

KFC’s announcement noted that the company offers “a variety of employee benefits,” which is a good thing considering restaurants are having trouble hiring enough workers these days. Interested jobseekers can visit jobs.kfc.com.

Perhaps one job KFC needs help with involves restocking its supply of hot sauce for its Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders. The chain reported a shortage of the sauce after it became a TikTok sensation. Was this the opening shot in a Chicken Sandwich Cyberwar?