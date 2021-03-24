Drive-Thru Dynasty: Flynn Restaurant Group Acquires Wendy’s, Pizza Hut Locations

iStock/jetcityimage

Already the largest restaurant franchise operator in the United States, Flynn Restaurant Group has nearly doubled in size with the purchase of more than 1,000 Wendy’s and Pizza Hut locations across the country.

The San Francisco-based company today announced it had acquired 937 Pizza Hut and 194 Wendy’s locations from NPC International. Flynn now owns and operates 2,355 quick-service, fast-casual and casual-dining restaurants, generating $3.5 billion in sales and employing 73,000 people in 44 states.

Other brands in the Flynn portfolio include Applebee’s, Panera Bread, Taco Bell and Arby’s.

Greg Flynn, founder, chairman and CEO, said the acquisition included a “wonderful team of dedicated operators and support personnel, who we welcome whole-heartedly into the Flynn family. Further, both Pizza Hut and Wendy’s are deeply established as leading concepts in their sectors, and our entry into their systems furthers our goal to operate at scale in top-tier brands.”

Kansas City-based NPC, once the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut and Wendy’s, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year.

“I’d like to offer my sincere thanks to our employees across our shared services, Pizza Hut and Wendy’s teams for their incredible hard work, dedication and support, especially during the past year,” said Jon Weber, CEO of NPC’s Pizza Hut and Wendy’s divisions. “I have been so proud of the way our entire NPC team rose to the occasion time after time to keep our operations running smoothly and to continue serving our guests with excellence during a restructuring process in the midst of a global pandemic.”