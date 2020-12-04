El Pollo Loco Aims for Consumer Convenience in New Restaurant Design

The re-imagined El Pollo Loco restaurants have been inspired by the changing habits of consumers.

El Pollo Loco has unveiled a restaurant of the future design that the fire-grilled chicken chain says embraces off-premise convenience powered by a more robust and frictionless digital experience.

The re-imagined El Pollo Loco restaurants have been inspired by the changing habits of consumers to enjoy a more digital-forward and contactless off-premise experience that was inevitably sped up by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Costa Mesa, Calif.-based company.

There are two versions of the new restaurant design. One version is fully focused on driving business off-premise and has a take-out window, a dual drive-thru, dedicated curbside pickup parking spaces and patio seating but no indoor dining room. The second version includes a dual drive-thru, dedicated curbside pickup parking spaces, and a smaller than typical dining room that opens up to an expansive patio through the use of flexible garage-style doors. When open, the garage doors blend the indoor and outdoor experience and increase the comfort level of customers dining inside by enabling them to enjoy their meal in an airy, well-ventilated environment, according to the chain.

The restaurant designs share an enhanced digitized experience, including cubbies for mobile to-go orders, a double drive-thru with digital menu boards and GPS-enabled curbside pickup, all integrated with the company’s mobile app.

“Where you will see our commitment to design manifest itself in the most dramatic of ways is with our new restaurant of the future,” said Brian Carmichall, chief development officer at El Pollo Loco. “To compete in a COVID-19 world, we knew we needed to create a unique concept that is anchored in technology, accessibility and modern design elements infusing our brand history to make it easier and more rewarding to be a customer.”

A version of the L.A. Mex restaurant formats will open in the Los Angeles market in the form of remodels this month. More are slated for next year. To preview the design, visit El Pollo Loco’s YouTube here.

“The future is now,” said Bernard Acoca, president and CEO of El Pollo Loco. “We’re excited to roll out our evolved restaurant concept, which brings us to the culmination of the company’s three-year transformation agenda and sets us up for geographical expansion in the years ahead. This will be the catalyst to eventually get us back to 5% annual new unit growth across the U.S.”

El Pollo Loco operates about 465 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.