Fast-Food Jingles Among Most Memorable, Say Earworm-Suffering Americans

iStock/Deagreez

First, a warning: You are going to be hearing some of these tunes in your head for the rest of the day. Maybe the next couple of days. Which truly is annoying, because you might have read Shakespeare, Dickens or the Bible, but when it comes to being memorable, it is an advertising jingle that tends to stick with us … like it or not.

Such as: “Ba-da-ba-ba-baaa… I’m lovin’ it.” This McDonald’s earworm is the second-most-recognized advertising melody/lyric combo, according to Quality Logo Products. We’re sure Quality Logo Products is a perfectly nice promotional products company; however, it recently surveyed 735 brave Americans about their reactions to 67 jingles. We’ll leave it to the lawyers as to whether that might have violated the Geneva Conventions.

“We tested our respondents’ familiarity with jingles in a variety of ways — remembering the tune, remembering the lyrics, naming the brand based on the jingle and filling in the blanks,” Quality Logo explained in the summary of its report. (This brings to mind the infamous eyes-wide-open scene from “A Clockwork Orange.”)

Sorry, I am digressing to avoid the inevitable. And so, what follows are some of the survey’s findings. Please feel free to click now on any of the adjacent articles. I’m not saying they are forgettable, not at all. But at least they won’t lodge themselves in your consciousness the next time your mind wanders during a long Zoom call.

“Nationwide is on your side” is the No. 1 catchiest jingle. After McDonald’s “lovin’ it,” No. 3 is “Riiiicolaaa!”

“Liberty, Liberty, Liberty … Liberty!” was chosen as both the most-hated and most-annoying jingle. Maybe it’s the extra “Liberty” tacked on at the end. “I’m lovin’ it, lovin’ it, lovin’ it … lovin’ it!” would be horrific, too. Let us thank McDonald’s for showing restraint.

In a field dominated by insurance companies (“Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there”) and breakfast cereals (“They’re magically delicious”), only one other foodservice brand made the top 20 — Chili’s, with its “I want my baby back, baby back, baby back.”

On an industry-by-industry basis, fast-food jingles tended to play well among consumers. Fast-food jingles overall ranked third in the categories of likeability and catchiness, and second in memorability.

You can see Quality Logo Products’ complete research here.

Note to Liberty Mutual Insurance: The report helpfully offers tips on what makes a good jingle (“do make jingles happy and upbeat”) versus one that might cause minor brain damage (“don’t make jingles repetitive or overplayed”). You know, something like “repetitive, repetitive, repetitive … repetitive!”