Fiesta Restaurants Group Says Comp Sales are Rising

While the restaurant industry continues to be challenged by the ongoing pandemic, the Fiesta Restaurants Group said it is seeing some good signs inside its business model.

The Dallas-based company, which owns, operates and franchises the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurant brands, reported that Pollo Tropical’s comparable sales improved from -31.6% in the second quarter to -11.1% in the third quarter, including -8.7 in September. Although not as strong as Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana’s comparable sales rose from -19.2 in the second quarter to -14.2% in the third quarter.

Pollo Tropical has 141 locations in Florida, and Taco Cabana has 166 in Texas and New Mexico. Both brands are fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct flavors with broad appeal at a value.

“We are very encouraged by the continued improvement in comparable restaurant sales at both brands during the third quarter,” said Fiesta Restaurants Group President and CEO Richard Stockinger. “The sales acceleration at both brands was realized despite our dining rooms being closed across most units for the majority of the quarter along with continued challenges in terms of COVID and economic conditions in Florida and Texas.”

Stockinger also said the company has been taking ongoing steps to ensure a safe operating environment throughout the pandemic.

“Effective July 12, we made the decision to close all of our dining rooms to ensure team member and guest safety, and recently began to evaluate re-opening dining rooms in select markets and locations,” he added. “We continue to operate all of our restaurants for drive-thru, delivery and pickup, and we are accelerating efforts to better enable our customers to enjoy our brands safely and conveniently across all channels. We made very good progress during the third quarter on off-premise initiatives including the launch of curbside pickup capability at all units, the release of a greatly enhanced online experience for each brand including easier to use apps, and expanded delivery options.”

Regarding liquidity, Stockinger said the company has reduced its total debt by $14 million to $42 million since July 31.