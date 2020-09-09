Finally … New York City Restaurants Can Reopen for Indoor Dining

A somber Danny Meyer told CBS Sunday Morning in late July that he couldn’t “smell the smell of restaurants.” The New York City restaurateur said he missed the people, their smiles and the familiar clang of pots and pans.

But in a few weeks, Meyer and other restaurateurs in New York City will again be able to experience those things — to a degree and with plenty of rules. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday that New York City restaurants can reopen Sept. 30 for indoor dining at 25% of their usual capacity.

“Because the compliance has gotten better, we can now take the next step,” Cuomo said at a press briefing.

As for the rules:

• All patrons must have their temperatures checked upon entering.

• One member of each party will be required to provide a restaurant with contact information for tracing, if needed.

• There will be no bar service and no food ordering after midnight, but guests can have alcohol with their meals.

• Masks must be worn when not seated at a table; tables must be 6 feet apart.

• Restaurants and patrons must adhere to all state-issued guidance.

Cuomo also said the city will field 400 inspectors to police mask use and social distancing, and he asked citizens to speak up about any violations.

The city’s and restaurants have been closed for indoor dining since mid-March, and hanging on by business garnered through takeout and outdoor dining services. New York City restauranteurs have been frustrated with political officials about reopening, saying they’ve been given no direction or guidance by political officials.

Other restaurants in the state were allowed to reopen much earlier and some are at 50% capacity.

Cuomo said Wednesday was the 33rd straight day that the state’s COVID-19 infection rate has been below 1%, which could’ve impacted his decision to let restaurants reopen for indoor dining.

“New York state’s infection rate has been under 1 percent for 33 straight days, which is great news and a credit to New Yorkers and what they’re doing,” he added. “And that is with more testing than any other state. If you want to see something interesting, look at how many tests different states are taking. If you don’t do many tests, you won’t find many cases and the number of cases will drop. But that is false comfort. When we say this is how many cases we have, that’s accurate because we’re testing more than anyone else.”