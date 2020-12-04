Financing for Restaurant Franchise Operators Bounces Back

iStock/wenmei Zhou

While the pandemic continues to rage, there’s an end in sight, thanks to soon-to-be-implemented vaccines. Restaurants, while battered by the pandemic, are emerging from it with valuable learning experiences that are helping them improve efficiency, enhance customer service and economize, said Brian Geraghty, head of restaurant finance at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

“The changing economics of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants have led many to shift their focus to drive-thru and take-out offerings, and to invest in the technological infrastructure that enables them to field online orders,” Geraghty said. “All the same, casual-dining, family-dining and fine-dining establishments, which rely more on table service, are facing greater challenges.”

Geraghty said financing for restaurant franchise operators in the large- and middle-tier segments has mostly bounced back to what it had been before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the U.S., we see loan terms and pricing that are as aggressive as they were prior to the full-blown health crisis that came into view in late March,” he added, noting that banks have reverted to accepting a higher leverage profile among borrowers for financing. “We see franchisees’ rent-adjusted leverage ratios back to 5.75 after tightening by roughly three-quarters of a turn — to 5.0 — during the spring of 2020.”

Rent adjusted leveraged (RAL), also known as lease-adjusted leverage, is the ratio of debt to EBITDAR (or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent costs). Restaurant lenders evaluate the RAL of their borrowers, many of which do not own their properties but rather lease them.

Geraghty cited recent momentum in merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the quick-service and fast-casual market categories of the restaurant industry.

“Recent restaurant acquisitions in these market categories highlight the substantial amount of readily available capital for deployment,” he said. “Financial buyers, in particular, see investment opportunities in large- and mid-sized restaurants that are surviving the pandemic, proving the resilience of their business models, and able to provide portfolio diversification as consumer-facing outfits.”