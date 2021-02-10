Franchise Success Isn’t Always a Slam Dunk, But Firm Helps Pro Players Find Their Groove

iStock/TuelekZa

Franchising a restaurant is an attractive option to a lot of people. But no matter how much success they may have had in their current or previous careers, they could be held back by questions such as “how do I even get started?” and “is it worth the effort?”

Theo Ratliff knows how it goes. He spent 14 years with the NBA, earning an estimated $100 million. He was no stranger to teamwork and hard effort, but when Ratliff was offered a chance to be a Sonic franchisee (the drive-in, not the Seattle basketball team) nearly 20 years ago, he turned it down.

“I knew I didn’t have the time or the ability to be able to operate the system, so I ended up passing on them,” Ratliff told CNBC recently. “It was a great deal, but I had no idea how to run a Sonic.”

Ratliff said he still regrets that decision, and to help people in similar situations, he invested in the Playmakers unit of Corlex Capital, a minority-owned private equity firm. Playmakers educates young players about how franchises work and connects them with opportunities. Corlex works with Wingstop, and deals with more chains are said to be in the offing.

“A lot of people want to be in the franchise industry but don’t have the know-how or the ability to run a franchise, and that’s what Corlex is bringing to the table,” Ratliff said. “It’s like investing in stock. Let it grow, and when you decide to sell, you sell or keep it going and take the residual off the growth. But I think it’s an awesome opportunity.”

He added that now is a great time for people to look into foodservice franchise opportunities. “The quick-service restaurants have been booming in this market,” Ratliff said. “We’re happy about what the franchises are doing through COVID, and we feel it’s sustainable. Wings and pizzas — things like that — people eat that every week.”