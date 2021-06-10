Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Expanding Into Wyoming

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, a Texas-based Baja-style restaurant, is expanding into Wyoming, the 18th state for the brand. The fast-casual taco brand has partnered with Casper, Wyo.-based Johnson Restaurant Group to bring Fuzzy’s to the market, with plans to continue expansion into Montana as part of a five-store agreement.

The Johnson Restaurant Group will open its first Fuzzy’s in Casper, which will be its 14th restaurant in its portfolio of brands. Johnson Restaurant Group is owned by John Johnson and operated by Mike Malmberg. Its other brands include Old Chicago, Johnny J’s Diner, FireRock Steakhouse, Wyoming Ale Works and J’s Pub.

“We were first introduced to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on a trip to Texas, and immediately knew there was something special about the brand,” Johnson said. “The fact that the food is delicious and the portions are generous while being served in a fast-casual setting with a full bar is extremely unique to any other concept we’ve encountered. We are looking forward to opening our first Fuzzy’s in our home market where our company is headquartered and know that the Casper community will love it as much as we do.”

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was founded in 2003 in Fort Worth, Texas, on the foundation of serving Baja-style Mexican favorites at an approachable price. The brand now has nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations.

“We’re excited to welcome John, Mike and this new market into the Fuzzy’s family and know their extensive knowledge of the restaurant industry and the Wyoming and Montana markets will be an incredible asset to our brand,” says Mel Knight, president of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.