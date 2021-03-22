Get Vaccinated and Get a Free Krispy Donut Every Day for the Rest of the Year

Consumers who get vaccinated for COVID-19 will not only get protected from the disease, but they can also score free donuts from Krispy Kreme.

Starting March 22, customers who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S. can receive a free Original Glazed doughnut — anytime, any day and even every day — through the remainder of 2021.

For all those vaccinated sweet treat fans, that’s one free donut every day for the rest of the year.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible, and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer.

Krispy Kreme said it will also support health care workers and volunteers who are helping administer vaccines by delivering free doughnuts to select vaccination centers throughout the country in the coming weeks.

In addition, Krispy Kreme is offering employees up to four hours of paid time off each to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Krispy Kreme said it will also continue to encourage everyone to share joy and take care of each other by launching “Be Sweet Weekends,” offering guests who purchase any dozen an additional “Be Sweet Dozen” to safely share with a friend or neighbor for just $1. The Original Glazed dozen with a special smiley-face doughnut will be available for nine consecutive Saturday‑Sundays, March 27 through May 23.

Lastly, Krispy Kreme will help Americans get their weeks off to a good start with one free medium coffee and a free Original Glazed doughnut, no purchase necessary, every Monday from March 29 through May 24.

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Krispy Kreme has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries.