Here’s How Aloha Poke Will Get More People to Try its Products

Aloha Poke, a fast-casual poke restaurant concept, is entering into an agreement with REEF’s Kitchens, a ghost kitchen operator, to introduce the restaurant’s food and sustainable sourcing practices into new urban markets such as Dallas, Miami or Atlanta.

As a licensed operator, REEF’s team will prepare and serve Aloha Poke’s menu of fresh, protein-packed, sashimi-grade fish and mostly raw ingredients, which will be available via third-party delivery platforms like UberEats, Grubhub and Doordash. REEF operates out of many of its 4,500 parking lot locations throughout the country, reaching 70% of North America’s urban population. Built on the delivery and quick serve carry-out concept, ghost kitchens are set up in mobile vessels, outfitted to operate as full functioning kitchen and food preparation units.

“Ghost kitchens are an interesting, turnkey solution to bring the Aloha Poke fast-casual concept to a larger population of people in the largest urban areas of the country,” said Paul Tripodes, vice president of franchise development for Aloha Poke. “We are excited to work with REEF and feel this is a great way to introduce our brand to new, urban markets ahead of traditional brick-and-mortar development while strengthening the Aloha Poke brand, built on serving clean, nutritious, healthy foods sourced through the latest sustainable sourcing practices, into new markets.”

According to Chicago-based Aloha Poke, Ghost kitchens have gained popularity for a unique build-out model offering restaurant brands a way to bring their food offerings to more people, test market viability, and attract potential brick and mortar franchisees. The mobility and reach offered by ghost kitchen ecosystems enable underutilized real estate, like Reef Kitchen’s 4,500 parking lot locations, to be tailored toward introducing diverse food offerings in population-packed neighborhoods.

Aloha Poke currently operates 19 locations in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Florida, and Washington, D.C. Aloha Poke said it is actively seeking to grow its health-forward, fast-casual concept with qualified entrepreneurs and experienced restaurant franchisees.