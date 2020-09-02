Here’s How the Cheesecake Factory is Donating More Food to Hunger Relief

Thanks to a new technology platform, the Cheesecake Factory is able to donate luscious items like this to hunger relief.

Cheesecake Factory restaurants have donated more than 400,000 pounds of food so far this year to hunger relief — twice the amount donated this time last year. Here’s how.

The Calabasas Hills, Calif.-based chain recently introduced its Nourish Program, which utilizes Copia’s “zero food waste” technology platform to distribute food to those in need in local communities. Copia makes food more accessible to people in communities by helping businesses redistribute high-quality excess food to feed people in need. Businesses use the technology platform to feed the community, save money, and reduce waste.

The Nourish Program leverages the Copia mobile app to allow each Cheesecake Factory restaurant to donate excess food when it’s most convenient for them, and each donation is matched in real time to local nonprofits that need it most. Donations are picked up on demand and delivered directly to nonprofits through Copia’s integration with DoorDash, which is also the company’s exclusive national delivery provider, making it seamless for the restaurants and the nonprofits receiving the donation, according to the Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory said was previously unable to consistently find nonprofits that were equipped to receive all of the food donations it could offer — until Copia came along.

The Nourish Program has replaced the Cheesecake Factory’s previous food rescue program. In addition to introducing the Nourish Program, this summer the company worked with Copia and DoorDash to deliver more than 20,000 meals to frontline healthcare workers and nonprofits in local communities that have been impacted by rising food insecurity due to COVID-19.