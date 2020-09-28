His New York Restaurant is Reopening … With a Fabulous French Twist

Chef Daniel Boulud is offering a pop-up dining experience featuring the flavors of the South of France.

After several months of being closed, New York City restaurants can reopen their indoor dining on Sept. 30. But chef Daniel Boulud, who owns and operates Daniel on East 65th Street, is taking a different approach to reopening.

Boulud will launch the return of indoor dining at his flagship restaurant by offering a casual pop-up dining experience with the flavors of the South of France. Called “Boulud Sur Mer,” the concept is a play on the words of “Beaulieu Sur Mer,” the small coastal village between Monaco and Nice. According to Boulud, the goal of the temporary concept is to bring a relaxed and festive mood to Daniel in the transition to normalcy while adapting to the restrictions and safety measures that every restaurant now faces. Following the experience, the restaurant will return to its original setting and offering.

It definitely sounds as if Boulud Sur Mer will be a memorable experience. The concept is a collaboration between the chef and designer/architect Stephanie Goto and will executed by Broadway set builders ShowMotion and floral designer ODE and Bastille. According to a press release, Goto’s vision takes guests on “a transformative journey layered through the restaurant’s distinctly different spaces creating a unique experience recalling the elemental beauty of the South of France.”

“Through this collaboration, we are working to bring a new temporary experience to celebrate the return of indoor dining,” Boulud said. “We are so excited to finally be able to re-open our doors, bring back more of our staff and welcome guests into a relaxed experience. No one traveled to France this summer, so I felt that a journey to Provence will offer some respite from the many months of challenges we have all faced.”

Specific design elements include the lounge activated by embracing graduated blue fabric screens recalling the sea and sky, and evoking a coastal serenity leading to the main dining room. Staged as a “Salon Vert,” in the main dining room the arched openings are tailored with distinct Hermes “Feuillage” wallpaper, an integral ingredient to the reimagining and transformation of the classical space featuring a supernatural sculptural oculus of green as its centerpiece.

Private urban bungalows with sharp peaked silhouettes dressed in a crisp white and geranium stripe frame the entrance extending the experience further outdoors, creating a seamless transition between universes, according to those involved with the production.

“As a longtime collaborator of chef Daniel’s, I was honored by his request to utilize the power of design to create an environment that transforms, uplifts and dissolves boundaries at his iconic flagship,” Goto said. “The experiential is the heart of my practice, and Boulud Sur Mer is an opportunity to embrace a new approach — one that elegantly and effectively responds to the current challenges in the world of hospitality.”

Boulud Sur Mer will open on Sept. 30 and run through the holiday season. It will be open seven days per week from 5 to 10 p.m. A three-course prix fixe menu will be available at $123 for indoor diners while an à la carte menu will be available for outdoor dining on the terrace and take out. The menu will have Provençal flavors in dishes such as vegetable soupe au pistou, bouillabaisse, rosemary salt baked pompano, black olive stuffed beef rump, orange chocolate tart with pine nuts and ice cream, and beverage offerings such as Lavazza Fashioned, an espresso cocktail with whiskey, maple syrup, orange bitters.

Protocols are in place to ensure the safety of all diners and staff. All guests will be required to have their temperature checked and wear masks prior to being seated. Tables are very well spaced out and QR code menus will be available on each table.

“In these changing times, it’s those with the desire to adapt to consumer preferences that become relevant,” said George Daou, proprietor of DAOU Family Estates, a partner in the undertaking.

All of Daniel Boulud’s New York City restaurants have been closed for indoor dining since March 13. On July 8, Daniel Boulud Kitchen was launched on the terrace at Daniel. In addition to Boulud Sur Mer, Bar Boulud and Boulud Sud will also open for indoor dining on Sept. 30 with a single menu highlighting both cuisines.