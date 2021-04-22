How Church’s Chicken Boosted Employee Pride With Technology

(iStock/jetcityimage)

It is not only important for your businesses to make money, but also for your employees to have pride in their work. Church’s Chicken knows this first hand. The company reports that when it began working to develop and execute a new, contemporary people brand in 2018, it began surveying franchise and corporate team members.

But the company did not like the results. “What we were seeing was an absence of pride,” Senior Vice President and Global Chief People Officer Karen Viera recalled. “We realized that we were lacking teachable content that would give our team members the guidelines necessary to illustrate behaviors and alignment to the brand — which would ultimately assist them in understanding and truly embracing its rich heritage and legacy: thus the emergence of ‘Our Texas Way.'”

“As a unified team, we are bringing the people brand — ‘Our Texas Way’ — to life with our Team Church’s intranet site, and living up to its company motto — ‘Whatever you need, you can find it on Team Church’s.'” — Allyson Konrad, manager of internal communications

According to Manager of Internal Communications Allyson Konrad, “Our Texas Way” serves as the cultural framework of Church’s Chicken to guide its employees. “It’s a set of behaviors that help define our own people brand and empower our team members to authentically live our brand across all interactions — from how they greet customers to how they speak with their colleagues,” she said.

Last month, Church’s Chicken says it teamed with employee experience platform Akumina for a webinar focused on “Reinforcing Your People Brand with Technology.” It also moved further into technology with its Team Church’s digital workplace platform, which not only provides company resources, brand news and employee recognition stories, but also serves as a place of communication and engagement with team members and creates a sense of community among its workers across the country.

“This is a platform that allows employees’ voices to be heard,” Konrad said. “As a unified team, we are bringing the people brand — ‘Our Texas Way’ — to life with our Team Church’s intranet site, and living up to its company motto — ‘Whatever you need, you can find it on Team Church’s.'”