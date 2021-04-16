How McDonald’s Transformed its Party Rooms Into Virtual Classrooms

(McDonald’s)

When schools in the Philippines began distance learning last year, teachers found themselves having to conduct classes at home with cramped conditions and insufficient Internet coverage in many parts of the country. But then McDonald’s Philippines stepped in. According to the fast-food chain, its party rooms were empty and unused, so it transformed them into “McClassrooms,” where teachers could work in sanitized spaces with reliable Internet connections.

In these rooms, the teachers were able to conduct their classes or develop teaching modules. “There have been so many times I felt downhearted, but I always think what will happen to the students, if we, teachers, don’t do our jobs?” said Arlyne Berina, a teacher who used one of the McClassrooms.

“The McClassroom initiative was our way of serving and honoring the work of teachers. We remain committed to helping teachers with initiatives like this as we navigate through the next normal together.” — Kenneth Yang, president and CEO

Not only were teachers invited to pre-register in their local McDonald’s locations, but they also were given the benefit of free WiFi and McCafe coffee. “It is during the most challenging times that we [McDonald’s] have the responsibility and opportunity to do more for the community,” McDonald’s Philippines President and CEO Kenneth Yang said. “The McClassroom initiative was our way of serving and honoring the work of teachers. We remain committed to helping teachers with initiatives like this as we navigate through the next normal together.”

According to McDonald’s, it opened more than 220 McClassrooms across the Philippines during its National Teachers’ Month and made the process easier by partnering with a telecom company to provide pre-paid WiFi devices and earning an endorsement from the country’s education department. “Thank you, this one is a big help for us,” teacher Vivian Aro said in a tweet, which was one of many social media messages of support that the initiative received.