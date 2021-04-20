How Noodles & Co. Thrived During the Pandemic and Plans to Grow in 2022

(Noodles & Co.)

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, many restaurant businesses were hit hard. But Noodles & Co. says it was agile and quick to adapt since it had focused on growing its digital capabilities for off-premise business. This has put the fast-casual restaurant in a good position and it is now planning for at least 7% system-wide unit growth starting next year.

How did Noodles & Co. achieve this? Before the pandemic, the company says it was operating 56% of its business in an off-premise setting and when it started, it ramped up its plans and pivoted its operations to further accommodate the change in guest behaviors. Other elements that contributed to the company’s sales recovery, it notes, included the ability to quickly adjust to an off-premise business model with options such as delivery, curbside takeout and quick pick up, along with back-of-the-house efficiencies that made sure guests never had to choose between quality and convenience.

Last year, the company enjoyed a 128% increase in digital sales, which comprised 62% of its overall sales, and now it is in a position to grow its footprint. With nearly 450 locations in 29 states, the company is leveraging franchise development to meet the goal of aggressive growth and development across the country. Its franchisees include Little Deep Pasta (LDP), which has franchised with the company since 2015.

“In our search to expand our business portfolio with an established fast-casual concept, it was important for us to find a company that aligned with our values and Noodles was the one,” LDP COO Dustin Jensen recalled. “As a family-oriented business, we valued Noodles being a people-centric company that happens to serve fresh food.

“Their franchise model focuses on people and food first and foremost,” he added. “You can see that love reflected in their leadership team and their company-owned locations. And although the franchise community is a small footprint within their business, they make sure support is always provided to their franchisees. The company practices what they preach and lives by their values.”

According to Noodles & Co., its off-premise capabilities and digital strength position it to meet the needs of the fast-casual environment and take advantage of long-term guest trends. Its expansion, it notes, will target designated market areas in the Southern and Southwestern markets, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina and Texas.

“With strong average unit sales and attractive unit economics, we have a compelling franchise model that is well-suited to meet today’s environment and the ability to adapt to the trends of tomorrow and years to come,” Noodles & Co. Vice President of Franchise Sales John Ramsay said. “There’s great opportunity for growth in major, untapped markets and we’re looking forward to working with franchisees who are well connected in their community, passionate about food and are excited to bring fresh, delicious noodle dishes to their market.”