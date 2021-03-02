How Popeyes is Focusing More on Food Quality and Sustainability

Even after you earn the appreciation of renowned chefs, it doesn’t hurt to add new ways to better operate your business. Popeyes — which says it has earned admiration for its techniques of freshly breading, hand battering and marinating its chicken for 12 hours in Louisiana seasonings — is doing just that. The company announced new food quality commitments for the next five years as part of the Restaurant Brands for Good sustainability plan.

As part of the plan, Popeyes is working on removing colors, flavors and preservatives from artificial sources from its fried chicken menu items in the United States by the end of next year. The brand also is eliminating antibiotics that are important to human medicine from its chicken supply chain in the United States and Canada by the end of this year.

Popeyes also has pledged to use 100% cage-free eggs, including whole eggs, liquid eggs, egg products and egg ingredients in all of its corporate-run and franchisee-operated restaurants in North America, Western Europe and Latin America by the end of 2025. According to the company, these markets represent nearly 99% of its global egg requirements. But as for the other regions that comprise approximately 1% of its global egg volume, Popeyes is dedicated to using 100% cage-free eggs in those markets by the end of 2030 or earlier.

The company also plans this year to remove foam cups globally and replace them with paper cups. Popeyes also is underway on implementing requirements for fiber-based packaging to come from recycled sources globally by the end of next year. The brand also is sourcing palm oil that is RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil) Mass Balance-certified or covered by RSPO credits for its menu globally, per its Palm Oil Sourcing Policy. According to Popeyes, this commitment is part of its ambition to support deforestation-free supply chains.

“We have been marinating our chicken for 12 hours in bold Louisiana seasonings since our inception in 1972, ensuring high-quality food is served to our guests with every order made,” Popeyes Americas President Sami Siddiqui said. “Popeyes has always prioritized quality over time, speed and efficiency. We don’t cut corners. Committed to furthering our dedication to quality, we are thrilled to serve our guests our famous, delicious chicken, but now with real, more responsibly-sourced ingredients, and in more environmentally friendly packaging.”