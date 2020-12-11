How Starbucks Plans to Grow Responsibly in a Post-pandemic World

During its biennial Investor Day, which was held virtually this year, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson outlined the Seattle-based foodservice operation’s vision of the future. Johnson said Starbucks believes that responsible growth includes doing the right thing for both people and the planet while focusing on creating value for all stakeholders. During the event on Dec. 7, company leaders also provided updates to its ongoing growth model and discussed aims to drive consistent and predictable sales growth and margin expansion.

“We are a purpose-driven company with a mission grounded in the human experience as we seek to have a positive impact on both people and the planet, while profitably growing our business,” Johnson said. “Over the past two years, we have further streamlined the company, sharpened our focus on accelerating growth in our two lead markets of the U.S. and China, and expanded our global reach through the Global Coffee Alliance with Nestlé while increasing returns to all of our stakeholders. Looking ahead, coffee remains a very large and attractive market that is growing globally. We are focused on growing category share and believe Starbucks is better positioned than ever for continued success.”

Johnson and the company’s leadership team emphasized caring for employees as a key building block its strategy, alongside a continued focus on creating uplifting experiences for customers while playing a positive role in communities and neighborhoods worldwide. Johnson believes the company is well-positioned for shifts in consumer behavior caused by the pandemic. He said the company will continue to meet its customers however and wherever they want to engage with the brand by:

• meeting their fundamental needs to be seen and experience a feeling of connection to others;

• seeking out experiences that effortlessly fit their lifestyles;

• providing consistent experiences; and

• meeting consumers’ desires for high-quality and sustainable products and experiences that support the well-being of people and the planet.

Earlier this year, Starbucks shared its multi-decade commitment to become a resource positive company by storing more carbon than it emits, eliminating waste and replenishing more freshwater than it uses. During the event, the company announced deeper investments in eco-friendly operations, regenerative agricultural practices and environmentally friendly menus, including:

• An intent to support the Dairy Net Zero Initiative, a partnership with the U.S. dairy industry to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions improvements in water quality on farms.

• Rollout of oat milk nationwide in the U.S., joining plant-based options including soy milk, almond milk and coconut milk.

• A $50 million investment in The Global Farmer Fund, providing access to capital so coffee farmers can use these funds to strengthen their farms and farming practices to be even more productive and sustainable.

• A Diversified Renewable Energy Portfolio, which aims to offset 50% of company-operated roasting and beverage production sites and electricity consumption in the U.S. by 2022 through Starbucks first supply chain Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with a solar farm in Virginia.

“As we approach the 50th anniversary of Starbucks in 2021, we honor our past while looking to the future with a long runway of healthy growth ahead,” Johnson said. “We are well-positioned to invest in the right areas to strengthen our competitive advantage and drive consistent, sustainable growth for decades to come. We will do this while staying true to the mission and values that built this great company. We believe our purpose extends far beyond the pursuit of profit, with an aspiration to positively impact the planet we all share and the people who connect with Starbucks.”

Starbucks operates about 33,000 stores worldwide.