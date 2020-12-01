How the Virtual WingDepo Can Help Restaurant Operators

Franklin Junction, which debuted in April and calls itself a marketplace for restaurant operators seeking virtual concepts, has launched WingDepo.

Aziz Hashim, founder of Atlanta-based Franklin Junction, launched the digital platform during the pandemic to allow restaurants to monetize excess kitchen and storage capacity by serving as “Host Kitchens,” a named Hashim has trademarked. Host Kitchens are matched with a curated roster of craveable menu items from great restaurant concepts, allowing the Host Kitchens to increase revenue and hosted brands to expand geographic reach without capital expenditure. Franklin Junction said its proprietary matching process has allowed for “an industry-best time” to profit for their clients.

WingDepo will roll out in over 55 Host Kitchens throughout Ohio and Kentucky this month, followed by a nationwide expansion by early 2021. WingDepo will be available exclusively for delivery through Franklin Junction’s national partnerships with DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and GrubHub.

The WingDepo menu focuses on one of America’s favorite comfort foods — Buffalo wings. Franklin Junction said its culinary team has cultivated combinations to satisfy wing lovers everywhere.

“WingDepo is a perfect fit for the Host Kitchen model,” said Aziz Hashim, founder of Franklin Junction. “The concept benefits our partners by increasing profitability in restaurants without additional capital expense.”

Franklin Junction said it performs site analysis, concept matching and implements strategies for sustained sales growth. There are currently 300 Host Kitchens in 35 states on the Franklin Junction network with another 200 expected to be operational by early next year.

“Our goal is to help small- and medium-sized restaurant owners participate in the fast-growing online sales channel on a par with the largest operators who have significantly more resources. We level the playing field,” Hashim said.