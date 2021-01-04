How Torchy’s Tacos Offered a Cure for Figurative and Literal Hangovers

You have to hand it to Torchy’s Tacos for some fun and creative marketing as the calendar turned to 2021.

At a time when most all restaurants are doing anything and everything to drum up business, Austin, Texas-based Torchy’s Tacos targeted those who may have over-celebrated to bring in the New Year and those who just needed to get over the general blahs that came with a lousy 2020.

“Whether you’re fighting a figurative 2020 hangover or a literal New Year’s Eve hangover, craft casual taco chain Torchy’s Tacos has some good news sure to lift everyone’s spirits — or to help those who may have overindulged in spirits,” Torchy’s Tacos announced on Dec. 29.

The chain, which operates more than 80 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri and Kansas, launched a Hangover Hotline Jan. 1-3 for taco junkies to find “Damn Good” hangover cures and to “torch” the pain if they were feeling badly. Ten lucky taco junkies who called the hotline on Jan. 1 to place orders also were entered in a drawing to win a $500 Taco Money Gift Card. In addition, the brand offered free delivery for the entire holiday weekend.

Fans could call the hotline and choose from a variety of options based on how bad their hangover from 2020 was. Options included Torchy’s Green Chile Queso or Trailer Park Taco, among others. The chain also debuted its new January Taco of the Month — the Fancy Schmancy — “to help restore taco lovers’ dignity with its classy ingredients,” considering it is made with hot smoked salmon, scrambled eggs, fresh spinach, capers, pickled onions, jalapenos, fresh dill and herb cream cheese.

Torchy’s Tacos said it continues to grow its footprint across the U.S. and recently announced significant national expansion plans with the goal to open 100 restaurants in 10 additional states over the next four years.