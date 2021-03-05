Hungry for a New Look? Try the Green Salsa Eye Shadow

Good news, fashion-eatsas: Chipotle and e.l.f. Cosmetics have announced the launch of a limited-edition e.l.f. x Chipotle collection starting on March 10.

In this topsy-turvy, pandemi-cized world, it probably shouldn’t come as a complete surprise that soon you’ll be able to get that veggie-burrito-with-guac-and-brown-rice look, if that’s what you want. And really, after a year of sitting at home, who could blame you?

Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer for e.l.f. Beauty, put it in perspective: “There is nothing tastier or prettier than the combination of burritos and makeup! We have long admired Chipotle and we are thrilled to come together to do things that neither one of us has done before. We share the same renegade spirit and are both committed to bringing the best ingredients to our consumers at extraordinary prices.”

The collection will feature:

A 12-piece Chipotle eye shadow palette inspired by pinto bins, green salsa and other Chipotle ingredients.

Make It Hot lip gloss, which e.l.f. Beauty promises, “will have your pout looking extra saucy with a tint of red-hot salsa color. The high-shine formula also delivers a mild-yet-alluring tingling sensation, making your lips feel fuller, soothed and hydrated.”

Extra Guac face sponge kit. The sponge is avocado-shaped, naturally, with a mini pit-shaped sponge “for hard-to-reach areas.”

Eyes Chips Face makeup bag, designed to look like Chipotle’s tortilla chip bag.

Note: You won’t be able to pick up your lip gloss or sponge kit in the Chipotlane. The collection will be available only on elfcosmetics.com, chipotlegoods.com and the virtual shopping platform NTWRK.

However — and marking the first-time Chipotle has introduced a menu item in collaboration with another consumer brand — its restaurants will offer the Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl, “a beauty-inspired all-vegan entrée,” curated by drag queens Trixie Mattel and Kim Chi. “Superfoods are a superpower,” Marchisotto said. “We love the Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl and how it nourishes the body, ignites the tastebuds and invigorates the soul.”

Chipotle and e.l.f. Cosmetics have a lot more planned around this collaboration, including a burritos-and-beauty live talk on Clubhouse on March 8, International Women’s Day.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to lead culture and make authentic connections with Gen Z alongside brands that share similar values,” said Tressie Lieberman, Chipotle vice president of digital marketing and off-premise. “Following our first launch with e.l.f., which sold out in less than four minutes last spring, we’ve taken our collab to the next level with beauty products celebrating our real ingredients in totally unexpected ways.”

But is anything truly “unexpected” in 2021? Chipotle and e.l.f. Cosmetics’ announcement is a little reminiscent of A&W’s recent offer of (very non-vegan) “Tender Lovin’ Lip Balm” made with actual fryer oil.

Myself, I’ve always been a bit of an Arby’s kind of guy. How long, I wonder, before they introduce Horsey Sauce® beard oil? Oh wait, those are called “sauce packets.” Life is good!