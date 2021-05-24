IHOP Launching Fast-Casual Concept Called ‘flip’d’

IHOP has flip’d.

The Glendale, Calif.-based restaurant chain is launching flip’d, a new fast-casual concept that aims to address the growing demand for made-to-order breakfast, lunch and dinner. The first flip’d location is scheduled to open in New York City this summer, with three additional sites in Lawrence, Kan.; Columbus, Ohio; and Dublin, Ohio, being explored for later this year.

Marking a shift from the original development strategy, IHOP will now pilot the flip’d concept in three different areas: larger metropolitan areas, suburban areas and non-traditional venues. Plans that were originally revealed in 2019 focused primarily on footprints in large metropolitan cities.

“Since we originally announced flip’d in 2019, a lot has changed. We wanted to ensure that we were evolving the concept to meet our guests’ needs,” said Jay Johns, president of IHOP. “While we know there is a pent-up demand for a return to dining in restaurants, we anticipate that our delivery and takeout business is here to stay as consumer needs continue to shift and they seek out different ways to experience IHOP favorites. With flip’d, we can provide that on-the-go fast-casual experience, making now the perfect time to bring this concept into the world.”

flip’d by IHOP is different than the traditional sit-down experience. Upon entering flip’d, visitors can order from a digital kiosk or directly at the counter. Guests will also be able to order their food online in advance and pick up their items from a designated to-go area or have it delivered.

flip’d will feature an all-day menu that borrows inspiration from IHOP favorites such as reimagined breakfast classics like pancake bowls and egg sandwiches, as well as more PM-centric options like burritos and bowls, steakburgers and chicken sandwiches.

IHOP said flip’d flip’d is one piece of the company’s larger strategic growth and development plan for 2021, as the legacy brand looks to reach more guests through four development platforms, including traditional IHOP locations, non-traditional IHOP locations, smaller format locations and this new fast-casual concept. Currently, there are more than 1,600 IHOP restaurants in the U.S.